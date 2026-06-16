/Trump says ships ‘loaded with oil’ starting to move out of Strait of Hormuz

After it was revealed that the US-Iran agreement had been signed digitally Sunday, President Donald Trump said that ships were “starting to move” out of the Strait of Hormuz under the agreement reached with Iran, but international shipping associations have warned that it is still too risky, and only one ship had transited the strait on Monday, according to tracking data.

“Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Monday.

“They are going along the Southern ‘Highway,’ which is totally safe, secure, and pristine. There are other areas of travel, also!!!” Trump added.

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Trump had said Sunday that the vital shipping lane would only reopen after the signing of the memorandum of understanding with Iran. The formal signing of the agreement is likely to take place in Switzerland on Friday.

Traffic through the vital waterway, which carried around a quarter of the world’s oil flows before the war, came practically to a halt when the US and Israel started bombing Iran in February.

Strait of Hormuz remains closed, say Iranian state media reports

However, in contrast to Trump’s claim, Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB said on Monday that there is “zero passage through the Strait of Hormuz”.

In a video published on Telegram, an IRIB reporter said the vital waterway was “closed until further notice,” and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy had not permitted any vessels to transit the strait for more than 96 hours.

MoU with Iran will be released after Friday: Trump

The memorandum of understanding with Iran will likely be released sometime after Friday, Trump said during a bilateral press address with French President Emanuel Macron after reaching France for the G7 Summit.

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“I think pretty soon ... I want it to be released because it’s a very powerful document. It’s not like the Obama document, which was just a terrible document. This is a very powerful document and I want it to be released, so probably pretty soon,” Trump told reporters.

“I would say, sometime after Friday, because the strait, it’s open now, but it opens completely,” he said.