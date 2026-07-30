/Sonu Sood defends Gen Z after Kangana Ranaut's 'Generation Gutter' remark: 'It is very shameful'

Kangana Ranaut's recent "Generation Gutter" remark has sparked a fresh debate on social media, drawing reactions from several public figures. Actor Sonu Sood has now weighed in on the controversy, defending Gen Z and calling the statement shameful. He praised the younger generation for their influence, saying they play a crucial role in shaping careers and success today.

Sonu Sood reacts to Kangana Ranaut's remark

In conversation with the media, the Dabangg actor said he had not seen Ranaut's remark but spoke about Gen Z, whom he described as the people who make stars' careers. “I haven’t heard her statement. But I feel that these young people are the ones who make actors, and they are the ones who help you reach this position. As long as they stand by you, you will continue to thrive. If they are not with you, it becomes difficult. That’s why everyone should be taken along,” he said.

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Later, after learning what Ranaut had said to the young protesters, Sood expressed his emotions and stated, “If she has said that, then I think it is very shameful. It should not have been said.”

Sonu Sood further stated that people are the second form of God. "You should always weigh your words before speaking. It is very important to think carefully before you speak, because the people are the second form of God," the actor said.

What did Kangana Ranaut say about the young protesters?

The controversy escalated after Kangana Ranaut posted about the protesters on her Instagram story. Calling them "Generation Gutter" and pointing out their abusive language and slogans against top leaders, the actress questioned the participants' upbringing and their parents.

The remark drew the attention of CJP spokesperson Sourav Das, who said that his party does not take her seriously. As far as he knows, Gen Z and younger audiences do not take Ranaut seriously.