Kangana Ranaut turned 40 on March 23. An actor and a member of the Lok Sabha, she often creates buzz with her bold statements. From her political thoughts to exposing Bollywood insiders, here are some of the actress's most controversial statements.
Kangana Ranaut is a prominent Bollywood actress known for her strong performances in films like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu. Alongside her acting career, she has been widely recognised for being outspoken and often controversial. Over many years, she has made several bold statements on politics, Bollywood insiders, and social issues, which have led to public feuds with other celebrities and media attention.
In 2017, Kangana Ranaut was invited by Karan Johar to his chit-chat show, Koffee with Karan. During a rapid-fire round, one of Ranaut’s comments ignited a major Bollywood debate when she labelled Johar as the flag-bearer of nepotism and referred to him as a movie mafia on his own show.
One of her verbal spats came when Ranaut called Mumbai unsafe and compared it with POK. It sparked a major controversy as Ranaut criticised how the Mumbai Police handled Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Ranaut made defamatory remarks linking Akhtar to the actor's death. In response to this, Javed Akhtar filed a defamation case against the actress. Nearly five years later, the dispute was settled as Ranaut apologised to Akhtar, leading both parties to withdraw their complaints.
Talking about Deepika Padukone's early struggle with depression, Ranaut criticised the actress, calling her depression ki dukan (a shop for depression) and expressing her thought that it is a planned PR stunt.
The major controversy between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan started after they co-starred in Krish 3. Both actors allegedly had a relationship that they did not publicise. It escalated when Kangana called Hrithik a “silly ex,” and Roshan sent a legal notice demanding an apology.
Amid Nora Fatehi's controversy over her recent song, "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke," Ranaut also came forward, putting her thoughts on the absurd lyrics of the song, stating that it crosses the limits of vulgarity and hurts culture. Further, she added that Bollywood is using such content for attention-seeking.