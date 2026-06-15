/DRDO successfully tests indigenous Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile

In a boost to India’s defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight‑tested the indigenously developed Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast on Monday. The test was a significant milestone in India’s long‑range precision strike capability. Officials said the missile met all mission objectives, validating critical technologies across propulsion, guidance, navigation and control, and warhead delivery.

“All the test objectives were fully met, as per the data captured by various tracking instruments deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur,” said the R&D wing of the Defence Ministry in a statement.

The LRLACM was engineered and integrated by DRDO with extensive participation from Indian industry, and it demonstrated accurate midcourse and terminal phase performance during the trial.

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Moreover, the missile’s flight envelope confirmed the robustness of its navigation and guidance algorithms, its terrain‑following capability, and its propulsion system under operational conditions. Range, flight profile adherence and target impact parameters were reportedly within expected tolerances, providing confidence for subsequent development and deployment phases.

The successful trial of LRLACM has both strategic and operational ramifications, as a credible long‑range land‑attack cruise missile enhances the ability to strike high‑value, time‑sensitive targets deep inside adversary territory while retaining flexible launch options and low‑signature flight profiles.

For military architects, LRLACM expands the toolkit for deterrence and calibrated response, particularly in scenarios that favour stand‑off precision effects over kinetic large‑scale strikes. DRDO states the missile’s subsystems were developed domestically with strong involvement from Indian private and public sector firms, reflecting the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat objective to build a self‑reliant defence industrial base.

Localised manufacturing and systems integration reduce lifecycle costs, simplify logistics, and allow faster upgrades as threat profiles evolve.

The Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) is a subsonic, surface‑launched cruise missile designed to strike land targets at long distances with high precision. It integrates a turbojet propulsion unit for sustained flight, an advanced inertial navigation system augmented by satellite navigation for midcourse guidance, and a terminal seeker or terrain‑contour matching capability for accurate target engagement.

Designed for low‑altitude, terrain‑hugging flight, the LRLACM minimises detection and interception risk while delivering a conventional warhead on designated high‑value targets.

The indigenous programme focuses on modular subsystems, export potential under policy constraints, and compatibility with diverse launcher platforms to maximise operational flexibility.

The launch was witnessed by senior officials from DRDO and user representatives from the Indian Navy & the Indian Air Force.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the entire DRDO team and the industry partners on the successful flight test of LRLACM and commended the efforts of all team members involved.

Two days ago, the DRDO conducted three consecutive missile tests demonstrating India’s advanced capabilities in ballistic missile defence (BMD) and anti-ship warfare.