/What is UNAMA? UN Security Council extends Afghanistan mission until 2027

The United Nations Security Council unanimously approved on Monday a one-year extension of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), despite concerns raised over the goals of the mission and effectiveness by the United States. The UN mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), which plays a significant role in coordinating the country, has been extended for a full year until June 17, 2027.



Earlier in March, the mission received only a three-month extension after the United States called for a comprehensive assessment before endorsing a longer renewal. The resolution passed on Monday also requires "a strategic review of UNAMA and submit a written report outlining its findings to the Security Council by March 31, 2027.



"A streamlined, fit-for-purpose UNAMA mandate is essential. We look forward to the strategic review of the mission requested in this resolution," said the US representative to the meeting.

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What is UNAMA?

The UNAMA mission is a political mission tasked with supporting the people of Afghanistan by coordinating international humanitarian aid, promoting inclusive governance and human rights, and facilitating development. It was officially started on March 28, 2002, by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) under Resolution 1401.



The mission has been a key UN presence in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban regained control in 2021 after the collapse of the US-backed government, the mission has helped coordinate humanitarian assistance, facilitate political engagement, and monitor human rights conditions. The resolution passed on Monday voiced deep concern over the growing and widespread deterioration of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Afghanistan, particularly affecting women and girls.