/US restricts access of Anthropic’s Mythos and Fable to Americans only. Is globalisation dead in the age of AI?

The AI firm Anthropic has barred all foreign nationals from accessing its latest AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, as per an order of the United States government citing national security reasons. The company, known for its Claude chatbot, said government agencies had instructed it to prevent all foreign nationals from accessing Fable 5 and Mythos 5.

The Mythos AI model is particularly adept at detecting software vulnerabilities, some of which have remained undiscovered for decades. This capability has been used by US authorities and select companies to plug security gaps. The Fable 5 model, released this week, is also based on Mythos technology, but its cybersecurity and biotechnology capabilities are blocked.

The US government believes that such AI could become a dangerous cyberweapon in the wrong hands, and rightly so.

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US government’s order to Anthropic sparks debate

However, the US government’s order has sparked a debate about who controls the future of artificial intelligence and whether globalisation is dead.

The access curb marks a major shift in how governments regulate artificial intelligence. Until now, restrictions largely focused on chips and hardware used to build and run AI systems.

Now questions are being asked about technology sovereignty and whether countries can even rely on AI systems developed elsewhere.

Globalisation has been one of the hallmarks of the modern world, as it enabled the free flow of goods, services, capital, technology, and ideas across national boundaries. The internet accelerated it by creating a global digital marketplace where innovation could spread rapidly and benefit people worldwide. The access curbs on advanced AI models show that AI is no longer viewed merely as a commercial product but as a strategic asset.

Powerful AI models can affect military capabilities, cybersecurity

Governments recognise that powerful AI models can influence military capabilities, cybersecurity, scientific research, and economic productivity and are trying to protect technological advancements that can be misused.

The globalisation concept was built on the principles of openness, international cooperation, and the belief that innovation should spread across borders.

Globalisation also has its own challenges, the primary ones being income inequality, job displacement, and environmental concerns.

Moreover, it would be premature to say that globalisation is dying or is dead. In fact, globalisation may be evolving and taking a new form. Global economic interdependence still remains strong even as some strategic technologies may be becoming more restricted.

AI development depends on global supply chains, talent pools, and collaboration

AI development itself depends on international supply chains, global talent pools, and cross-border collaboration. Researchers and engineers from different countries are contributing to the advancements in computing infrastructure and data science. Complete technological isolation is very difficult to achieve in a highly interconnected world.

Both competition and cooperation are evident in the AI industry as nations compete for leadership in the field, but they also collaborate on research, standards, and governance frameworks.

Various governments, academic institutions, and private companies from across the globe are heavily involved in international discussions on AI ethics, safety, and regulation. All these happenings suggest that globalisation is not disappearing but adapting to new situations, realities and perceptible threats.