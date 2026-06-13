/MoU will ensure end of war on all fronts, including Lebanon: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that the issues of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the US naval blockade against Iran are included in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that is likely to be signed.

Speaking to Press TV, Araghchi said that the US pledges in the agreement not to start a war and not to use threats against Iran.

Revealing that the text of the MoU has been changed many times, Araghchi said Washington and Tehran will respect each other’s sovereignty and not interfere in internal affairs.

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The MoU will announce the end of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon. “We will never leave Lebanon alone,” the Iranian foreign minister added.

Nuclear issues and sanctions to be decided in final agreement: Araghchi

The Iranian FM said that no decision has been taken on the nuclear issue or on the lifting sanctions. “The issue of enrichment and stocks of enriched materials will be determined in the final agreement,” Araghchi told Iranian media.

“The US nuclear demands were not acceptable to us at this stage at all,” he said.

He added that Tehran’s position has always been that the only way to dilute the country’s enriched uranium was to do so in Iran. “We are trying to point out that the solution to the issue [of enriched materials] will be in this direction,” he said.

The foreign minister stressed that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has “full control over the negotiations”.

“There are supporters and opponents among the members of the Supreme National Security Council regarding the text, but ultimately, the decision will be made collectively. And after the decision is made, it will be announced,” he said

Araghchi claimed that Iran is the winner of the war with the US and has emerged stronger after the conflict with the US.

He added that enemies like Israel are against an agreement between Iran and the US.

‘Trump will ensure agreement prevents Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons’

Meanwhile, Israel’s Minister of Defence, Israel Katz, said he believes that US President Donald Trump will ensure that an agreement with Iran prevents it from acquiring nuclear weapons, besides including the issues of missiles and terrorist proxies.

“Together, we have inflicted severe blows on Iran that have set back its capabilities by many years,” Katz said in a post on X.

“Israel must ensure that in the future as well, we will have the ability to act independently to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have instructed the IDF to prepare accordingly,” he added.