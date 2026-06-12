/‘Nothing that we agreed to’: Trump slams terms of peace deal reported by Iranian state media

US President Donald Trump on Friday condemned Iran after Iranian state media reported extensively on the terms of a peace deal being hammered out and denied that they were what was discussed. Trump said these were not the terms agreed to between the two countries to stop the war. Trump also accused Iran of carrying out a failed drone attack against Indian ships departing the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday night but did not share any evidence to support the claim.

“The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith,” he wrote further.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump further warned that Iran’s leaders “better get their act together, and FAST!”, and said that Tehran’s failed drone attack on Indian ships leaving Hormuz last night is unacceptable.

“AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST!

Deal would see Tehran ‘compensated’ for damage from US, Israeli strikes: Iran state media

One of the terms of the draft agreement as published by Iranian state media on Friday was that Iran will receive “compensation” for damage inflicted in US and Israeli attacks during the war.

Iran’s official IRNA news agency said Tehran had “devised a practical mechanism for pursuing compensation and has secured guarantees from third parties regarding its implementation.”

Also Read: Trump nominates former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton to replace Tulsi Gabbard as next director of national intelligence

‘Tehran will negotiate to retain uranium enrichment’

Iran’s state news agency also reported that Iranian officials will negotiate with the US to retain the country’s uranium enrichment capabilities.

The report by Iran’s official IRNA news agency said that a 60-day ceasefire period starting with the signing of the memorandum of understanding would be used to negotiate the future of Iran’s nuclear programme.

IRNA cited unnamed Iranian officials as saying that during negotiations Tehran would maintain its current position on the country’s ‘right’ to uranium enrichment, and on keeping its enriched material in the country.

A report by CBS News on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the negotiations, said that, in principle, Iran would commit to not enrich uranium for 15-20 years, during which time it would dismantle its nuclear sites.