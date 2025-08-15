/‘US will use Iran’s frozen funds to pay for damages inflicted on Gulf allies’: Scott Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned on Thursday that Iran could be forced to pay for the damages caused to Gulf allies in its attacks, and for that the frozen Iranian assets may become part of Washington’s strategy to punish the Iranian regime. The United States is increasing its financial pressure on Tehran as the conflict seems to be entering a dangerous new phase.

The new move to pressure Iran comes at a time when diplomacy and escalation are moving side by side. President Donald Trump threatened very hard strikes on Iran on Thursday and warned that the US will takeover Tehran’s oil market like it did with Venezuela.

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Bessent said in a post on X that Iran would ultimately bear the cost of any attacks carried out against countries aligned with Washington in the Gulf.

“The Iranian regime will lose the zero-sum game it is playing. Any damage it inflicts on our allies in the Gulf will be paid for with funds extracted from Iranian Accounts,” Bessent wrote.

“Any tolls paid to the Persian Gulf Strait Authority will be offset by funds extracted from their accounts. Every attack Iran launches will only deepen the economic and financial consequences it faces,” he added.

Iran rejects idea of its frozen assets being used for compensation

Iranian officials rejected the idea that their frozen assets could be used to fund reconstruction projects or compensation payments elsewhere in the region.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said regional governments had no right to demand reparations from Tehran. “Iran’s assets were neither war spoils for Washington nor a payment fund for its allies,” he said in a post on X.

Gharibabadi warned that any seizure, transfer or allocation of Iranian assets without Tehran’s approval would constitute a new internationally wrongful act and would trigger an “appropriate response” from Iran.

As the war drags on, billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets are appearing as the currency of peace between the US and Iran.