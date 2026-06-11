/16 killed, over 30 injured as Pakistani forces open fire on protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

At least 16 people were killed and 37 others injured in Rawalakot of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Thursday as Pakistani army personnel and Rangers opened fire on 60,000-70,000 unarmed protesters gathered at the Eidgah Ground in a brutal crackdown on the protest. Unarmed citizens were staging a protest, demanding affordable flour, rice, electricity and basic rights but faced indiscriminate firing from AK-47 rifles. The security forces fired tear gas shells on protesters and then opened fire.

The demonstration by ordinary citizens started peacefully, but the scene soon turned violent with the Pakistani security forces opening fire on the crowd.

Around 70,000 people had assembled in Rawalakot and they were raising slogans against Pakistan’s continued occupation and policies in the region. The demonstrators also demanded justice for the 30 people who were killed and 200 were injured in clashes between protesters and security forces in PoK on Tuesday.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The slogan, “Ye jo dehshatgardi hai, iske peeche wardi hai (This terrorism is being carried out by those in uniform)” echoed at the protest site and became a rallying cry across the region. After the firing on protesters, the roads were left blood-stained and fields were soaked in blood as grieving families searched for their loved ones.

Political activist Sardar Aman Khan from PoK vowed to continue the movement despite the loss of lives. He said that Pakistan labels everyone who fights for rights as a “terrorist”.

The rally was addressed by local political leaders and representatives of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), who criticised the authorities’ handling of the protests and called for an independent investigation into the reported deaths and injuries.

The leaders urged the international community and human rights organisations to take note of the situation and press for justice for the affected families.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International strongly condemned Pakistan’s crackdown on protests in PoK, accusing authorities of using excessive force, suppressing dissent, and violating fundamental human rights ahead of upcoming regional elections.

The JAAC was abruptly outlawed by the state administration under anti-terrorism legislation.

Witnesses confirmed that at least one demonstrator was killed instantly on the protest site due to gunshot wounds, while dozens of others were in critical condition with severe bullet and shrapnel injuries.

Intelligence sources tracking the crisis confirmed that the military establishment, under the direct command of Army Chief General Asim Munir, deployed a highly disproportionate force to crush the agitation.

The crisis has deepened further due to the political manipulation of the region’s legislative structure. Locals have been demonstrating against a controversial state mandate reserving 12 non-resident assembly seats for individuals living outside Kashmir in mainland Pakistan—a mechanism used to install captive administrations and dilute local representation.