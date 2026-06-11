/'Respond to mediation efforts': China, Russia appeal for halting military operations in Middle East

Amid escalating tension between US and Iran after Washington launched fresh attack on Iran and Tehran saying it has shut Strait of Hormuz, China on Thursday urged an immediate halt to military operations in the Middle East, urging both the countries to come to the negotiating table.

"China strongly urges the relevant parties to immediately cease military operations, return to dialogue and negotiation, respond to the mediation efforts of relevant countries, and achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire as soon as possible," said China's foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian to reporters on Thursday.

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Russia too has asked US and Iran to exercise restraint and restart peace talks.

“We call on all parties in this conflict to exercise restraint and return to the negotiating table,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Trump's warning to Iran

The appeals came after the US launched strikes on Iranian military infrastructure near the Strait of Hormuz that was responded by Iran's Revolutionary Guard with attacks on US allies and bases in the Middle East.

The appeals, however, have failed to pull de-escalate the situation as Trump on Thursday vowed to "hit Iran very hard". He also threatened to take Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points of Iran.

"The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.