/Iran says Strait of Hormuz shut until further notice, US denies claims

Amid continued threats by US president Donald Trump of hitting Iran hard, the strategic waterway - Strait of Hormuz - has been complete closed until further notice "due to the tensions caused by the aggression of the American forces" , said Iran’s new body overseeing the Strait.

Taking to X the Persian Gulf Strait Authority said, “Due to the tensions caused by the aggression of the American forces in the region and the announcement made last night by the Iranian armed forces, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice."

“Applicants who have been granted a transit permit are asked to be patient and wait for instructions from the PGSA," it further added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

US Rejects claims

US however, rejected the claim saying commercial ships continue to transit through the strait despite Iranian warnings.

“Commercial ships are continuing to transit in and out of the Strait of Hormuz tonight,” CENTCOM said on X.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump vowed to "hit Iran very hard tonight". He also threatened to take Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points of Iran.

"The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.