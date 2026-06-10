/Trump, other world leaders congratulate PM Modi on completing 12 years in office

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday joined global leaders in congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected prime minister. Trump, who often refers to PM Modi as his friend, called him “a great one” and wished him many more years of success.

“Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister – And a Great One he is! He is a strong, healthy, and wise man, and will have many years of Greatness and Success ahead of him! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the US President posted on Truth Social.

PM Modi, who was elected to the office in 2014, reached the milestone on Wednesday, with an unbroken tenure of 4,399 consecutive days in office since first taking oath as prime minister on May 26, 2014 – surpassing India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

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Nehru served 4,398 days as an elected PM between May 13, 1952, and May 27, 1964.

Besides Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and former UK prime minister Rishi Sunak were among the prominent figures who extended their greetings to PM Modi on social media.

Russia described Narendra Modi as “doyen of all Indian Prime Ministers”.

Netanyahu released a video message congratulating PM Modi and describing him as a close friend.

“Prime Minister Modi, my dear friend Narendra. Congratulations on becoming India’s longest-serving elected prime minister!” Netanyahu said.

“You’ve transformed India – you strengthened the bond between India and Israel and earned admiration from millions around the world.”

Others who praised Modi for achieving the “milestone” included former top leader of Ireland PM Leo Varadkar, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung, Malaysia’s PM Anwar Ibrahim, Sri Lankan President Aruna Kumara Dissanayake, Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay and former Australian PM Scott Morrison.

Several political leaders from Africa and other parts of the world also shared posts congratulating the Indian prime minister.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake wrote a letter saying the achievement reflected the trust repeatedly placed in PM Modi by Indian voters.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said India had achieved major milestones under Modi’s leadership and thanked him for strengthening India-European Union cooperation.

Several leaders pointed to India’s economic growth, infrastructure expansion and increasing global influence during Modi’s tenure.

Former Australian PM Scott Morrison described PM Modi as a statesman who had transformed India’s economy and standing in the world.

Most congratulatory messages referred to India’s growing role on the world stage under PM Modi.