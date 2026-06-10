/3 Indians missing, 21 rescued after tanker attacked off Oman coast; MEA condemns incident

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday that the commercial tanker, Settebello, which was attacked off the coast of Oman earlier in the day, had 24 Indian crew on it, and three of them are still missing while 21 have been rescued. The ministry of external affairs also condemned the attack on a commercial vessel.

The MEA said in a statement, “We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing.”

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“Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation,” the statement added.

The MEA raised concerns over the continued attacks on shipping in the region.

It said, “The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region.

“The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest,” the MEA added.

United States and Iran traded strikes on Wednesday, testing the fragile ceasefire and threatening to derail the ceasefire talks which have been ongoing.

The US military carried out strikes on 20 Iranian targets around the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for Iran downing a US Apache helicopter.

Iran subsequently carried out missile and drone attacks on US military bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain.

US President Donald Trump later warned that Iran would have to “pay the price” as the Iranian leadership had taken “too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them”.

Axios reported that US forces had attacked several Iranian air defence systems and radar systems around the strait.