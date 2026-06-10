/‘It is a steel wall’: Trump says US blockade most successful in the history of naval warfare

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the US naval blockade of Iran’s ports and associated vessels was highly successful and that Iran is unable to do any business because of it and is turning into a failed nation.

Taking ahead the war of words after US military strikes on 20 locations in Iran, Trump said that the US naval blockade was serving its intended purpose and putting immense pressure on the Iranian regime.

Trump also launched a tirade against the US media, saying it refuses to report how effective the US naval blockade has been and is rather “the most successful blockade in the history of naval warfare”.

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“The Fake News Media refuses to report how EFFECTIVE the U.S. Naval BLOCKADE is, the most successful Blockade in the history of Naval Warfare. NOTHING GETS THROUGH unless we want it to,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

“Iran is doing ZERO business, not paying their military, or any of their bills, and quickly becoming a FAILED NATION! Lots of oil is getting out. Praise be to Allah!” the US president added.

Iran’s economy has been pummelled by sanctions for years, and the US naval blockade is increasing the pain. As a result, the Iranian people are facing significant financial hardships.

The US blockade has undoubtedly curbed most of Iran’s energy exports. Iranians are suffering due to astronomical inflation that has been exacerbated by the war.

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Iranians hit the streets six months ago due to high inflation and economic hardships, but the protests were crushed, with hundreds of Iranians reported to be massacred. Since Iran does not have a democratic system, the regime in Tehran is known to crush protests with the use of brute force.