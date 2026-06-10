/Two crew missing after fire erupts in tanker engine room along Oman coast

One died, and two crew members have been missing after a fire erupted in the engine room of a tanker 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman’s Sohar, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. Meanwhile, the agency UKMTO found no further details on the cause of the fire.

On Monday, a total of 24 Indian crew members were rescued by the Omani military after the ship, Marivex, was hit by a US missile off Oman. The attack resulted in the ship sinking as it was engulfed by fire. In response to the attack, US Central Command (Centcom) stated that the ship, Marivex, had violated its blockade of Iranian ports and a "precision munition" was fired into the ship after the crew was unable to comply with US instructions.

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According to US Central Command (Centcom), the Marivex is the seventh vessel rendered inoperable by the United States for allegedly breaching the blockade. The US has enforced restrictions around Iranian ports after Tehran effectively shut down the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and gas shipments.



Opesh Kumar Sharma, from India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said a fire broke out aboard the tanker, which was not carrying any oil cargo, at around 1:30 pm IST (08:00 GMT). However, he did not provide details regarding the cause of the blaze. Centcom later stated that an F/A-18 Super Hornet launched from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln struck the vessel's engineering and steering compartments with a precision-guided munition.