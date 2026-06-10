/Keir Starmer condemns Belfast violence as 'shocking and completely unacceptable'

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the violence in Belfast, he called them “shocking and completely unacceptable” as anti immigration protests turned violent on Tuesday. Men wearing masks set fire to houses and forced families out of their homes as a wave of violence spread across the city. Starmer said that there is “no justification” for “violence and disorder that we saw threatening our communities.”

"It is clear that people were targeted last night because of their background, and I will not tolerate it. Those responsible will feel the full force of the law," said UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in a post on the social media platform X. “Appealing for calm must be the priority, and that is what I urge now. We must let the police get on with their work”

Leader of the Opposition, Kemi Badenoch, supported Starmer's statement and said that "no one has a right to burn people out of their homes". Police on Tuesday asked citizens to exercise restraint in response to the call for protest from far-right figures. Billionaire SpaceX CEO Elon Musk retweeted a post calling for nationwide anti-migration demonstrations by Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, aka Tommy Robinson. He wrote, "Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!!"

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What sparked violence in Belfast, Northern Ireland?

A Sudanese man, Hadi Alodid, in his 30s, was charged with the attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie, in his 40s. He repeatedly stabbed him with a knife, in the middle of the street, while sitting over him. The video of the violence went viral on social media. The victim suffered severe injuries to his face, neck, and back, resulting in the loss of his left eye and damage to his right eye. Violence erupted in Belfast on Tuesday as masked protestors vandalised homes of the minority community, public property, torched vehicles, and buses. The man Hadi Alodid is in remand now. He arrived in the UK in 2023 and has a residence permit valid until 2028. The stabbing was triggered in response to the violent protests in South Hampton over the police handling of protests in Southern England, when a British sikh man fatally stabbed a young white man, falsely accusing him of racism.