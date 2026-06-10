/Operation Nasr: A new and bolder doctrine of Iran's new leaders

Iran's new leadership are stepping out from the old restrictive proxy warfare to direct state-to-state confrontation. Iran's new leaders are treating an attack on their proxy as an attack on themselves; rather than hiding behind their Axis of Resistance, they are engaging in an offensive, suggesting a change in its posture. Iran is no longer defending its territory, but its strategic interests in the region. Since the signing of the ceasefire, Iran has repeatedly accused the US and Israel of violating the ceasefire. The US has repeatedly carried out attacks inside Iran, while, by conservative estimation, Israel has repeatedly launched 3500 strikes in Lebanon.

Operation Nasr- a change of Iran's doctrine

Iran's armed forces on Sunday launched an attack, “Nasr”, which means victory, in retaliation for the Israeli attack on the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh in Lebanon. It targeted the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel and the Tel Nof Airbase near Tel Aviv using advanced ballistic missiles, Emad, Qadr-F, and Kheibar Shekan. There was retalliation from Israel on petrochemical sites within Iran. Following the brief exchange, both sides halted strikes. Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref claimed that Israel was forced to beg for a ceasefire again. Tzvika Haimovich, the former commander of Israel's air defence command, said that the strikes prove that Iran “has not been defeated”. The strike was meant to deter Israel from attacking Lebanon again.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The strike underscored a few key messages: First, Hezbollah is not expendable; it is important to Iran's vision of the future of the West Asia region. Two, Israel can not continue its unilateral operation within Lebanon, while Iran discusses peace with the US. Iran has made several verbal assertions about Lebanon being a sticking point in the negotiations. Israel's Channel 12 has acknowledged that Iran's threats were not merely rhetorical or political messaging. Third, it proved wrong the assumptions that Iran has been weakened by the war with Israel and the US or that its missile and drone stockpiles are depleted.

Further, it shows a change in Iran's doctrine; it is not just reactive, it is also being assertive against two nuclear-armed and technologically advanced militaries. It could exert pressure to achieve an edge in the diplomatic deadlock. “Until there is a genuine willingness to build trust, Iran’s response will remain the same,” said Iran's lead negotiator Ghalibaf. Operation Nasr was a hint that its red line is not meant to be violated; it was described by officials as ‘taking initiative and offensive power’. Iran's new leadership is willing to take risks instead of just relying on strategic patience to shape the power dynamics of the region. Along with Russia and China, Iran might emerge as another pole in the multipolar world.