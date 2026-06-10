/Israeli media claims $3 bn in Iranian assets transferred to Tehran amid ceasefire efforts

Israeli broadcaster KAN News has reported that $3 billion worth of Iranian assets were transferred from Abu Dhabi to Tehran in an effort to de-escalate tension between Iran and Israel. According to the unverified report from Israeli media, the assets were transferred through a private Boeing 737. Kan News further claims that the package, including a message to halt the strike on Israel, was delivered by the US. However, these reports stem from specific Israeli media and one Western Media Intel Watch, without any independent verification or confirmation from any government authorities.

KAN News attributed the information to an Iranian-linked outlet without providing documentary evidence of the funds. The aircraft, registered A6-RJF, completed a short trip to and fro from Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport according to OSNIT analysis of the independent flight data. They are terming it as “buying peace”.

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According to the report, the exchange of messages was facilitated by Qatari mediators, and the package has already landed in Tehran. The message also accompanied the assurance that Israel would also suspend operations in Lebanon. The report of transfer comes amid a fragile ceasefire that survived after both Iran and Israel agreed to cease hostilities. Iran started to target Israel following repeated aggression from Israel in Lebanon. Multiple ceasefire attempts have been made from both sides but have failed. Both the US and Iran continued with hostilities even as the negotiate a deal.

Following the report of the fund transfer between Iran and the US, there have been skirmishes in which Iran has taken down a US Apache Helicopter and an MQ Reaper Drone. While multiple explosions were heard across various parts of Southern Iran in Hormozgan Province, Bandar Abbas, Jask, Qeshm, and Sirik. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned the US to leave the region. While reports are circulating in Washington that the US is considering compensating Persian Gulf allies using Iranian frozen funds.