/FIFA World Cup ticket controversy: Why 180000 tickets are in resale market

Around 180,000 World Cup tickets are listed in FIFA's official resale portal, as the FIFA World Cup is just days away from kick-off. FIFA has around 15,000 tickets for group-stage matches unsold on its website. The tickets on FIFA's resale portal mostly belong to group stage matches; the median ticket resale price has dropped by 20 per cent, and they are being sold as low as $69.

According to a report by the Financial Times, for the opening fixture between the United States and Paraguay, approximately 4,400 tickets are still on sale. For the Iranian team fixtures, approximately 16,000 tickets remain unsold, while for Saudi Arabia fixtures, on average, 3,900 tickets remain for all group stage matches. FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who framed the World Cup as the biggest sporting event, is likely to be humiliated if there were to be a large section of empty seats, and more so for the host nation in its opening fixture. FIFA has repeatedly claimed that this edition will surpass the “cumulative attendance record of 3.5 million” of the 1994 World Cup hosted by the United States.

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FIFA's dynamic pricing

FIFA's dynamic pricing had made it nearly impossible for fans to enjoy the game without burning a hole in their pocket. This is the first time FIFA has taken control of the entire ticketing distribution system. Fans are expressing frustration at the skyrocketing face values, opaque sales systems, and a controversial shift in how soccer’s governing body handles live event inventory. FIFA is using the so-called variable pricing or dynamic pricing in which the price of a ticket rises and falls depending on the demand.

FIFA initially charged an "extortionate" amount of money, with some tickets costing up to five times more than they did at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The most expensive ticket at Met Life Stadium costs nearly $32,970 for the "Front Category 1" tier at the World Cup Final. On resale platforms, it is likely to reach within $80,000-$90,000. These exclude the VIP viewing experience in the lounge and private boxes, which requires a separate corporate application.

Historically, ticketing accounted for 10-15 per cent of a World Cup’s total revenue. But in 2026, FIFA pocketed an exorbitant $3 billion from ticketing, which is 27 per cent of its tournament revenue. Dynamic pricing that raised costs by an average of 35 per cent for 95 of 104 matches, combining them with the 26 per cent resale cost, FIFA has effectively alienated its authentic fan base, the working class.

These ticket prices were at first set within the range of $140 to $8,680, then they went high as the algorithm priced demand. They specifically skyrocketed for high-intensity fixtures like Portugal vs Colombia. So the scalper took a bet by buying the tickets in bulk and selling them later at high prices. But it seemed to have backfired as demands fell close to the kick-off. Further, FIFA is pricing in addons like $79 for a shout-out for fans to have their names displayed on stadium big screens before World Cup matches. Critics argue that they are trying to squeeze out fans at every opportunity. New York and New Jersey Attorney Generals have launched an investigation, subpoenaing FIFA for internal communications regarding ticket sales at MetLife Stadium.