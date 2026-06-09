/From Act East to Act Fast: Government highlights Northeast development push

Northeast India is being positioned as a major driver of the country’s development, with a sharp focus on infrastructure, connectivity, and public welfare. The government has moved from an “Act East” policy to an “Act Fast” approach for the Northeast. It presents the region as Ashta Lakshmi and a central story of India's growth, security, connectivity, and cultural integration.

The major drive of this growth story has been rapid infrastructure expansion. The Union Government, in its booklet “Nation Building is The Mission” released on the occasion of Narendra Modi's 12 years in the Prime Minister's office, claimed that 4,170 km of railway lines have been electrified in the Northeast. Sela Tunnel has improved all-weather access to Tawang, and major road, air, and water projects have strengthened links with the rest of India. The Union Government claimed to have a 1900 per cent increase in waterways.

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The government has also claimed to have reduced violence and brought normalcy to the region. It claims that 10,000+ insurgents surrendered and 12 peace accords were signed. The government delivered the first freight trains that reached Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram in recent years, while tourism, trade, and youth opportunities have expanded. It highlights stronger budgets, more projects, and increased investment in the region, including roads, power, logistics, and tourism. It also stresses welfare gains such as electricity, drinking water, digital connectivity, housing, and stronger access to government schemes in remote and tribal areas. The Union Government claimed that ₹6,600 crore has been allocated under PM-DevINE to accelerate the development of the North East. Other key achievements marked by the government include converting Sikkim to the world’s first 100% organic state, expansion of mobile coverage to 96 per cent across the region, and distributing electricity to 100 per cent households under the Saubhagya Scheme.