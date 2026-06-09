/TMC civil war deepens as Mamata loyalists target rebel MPs reaching out to NDA

Mamta loyalists on Tuesday hit out at the rebel leaders who reached out to the speaker to back the BJP-led NDA calling it an “act of betrayal”. TMC leader Kalyan Banarjee said that if any MP has decided to quit the TMC they should also quit their MP post. He said that Trinamool Congress is happy that they have shown their true colours and “the double-character people are gone”. He further added that Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, who resigned from Rajya Sabha demonstrated polictical morality, those who are going against the party and meeting other party leaders should resign on moral grounds.

"We are very happy that the double-character people are gone. Whoever wants to go can go. We are okay with you leaving. But you cannot take the name of the Trinamool and Mamata Banerjee. People know the truth, and they stand by us," said Kalyan Banarjee. Other loyalists, including Kirti Azad, have branded the rebel faction as traitors who are driven solely by a hunger for power

However, he claimed the BJP won't take in any of them. "They don't have enough numbers to merge with another party," the Lok Sabha MP told a press conference this morning.

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While the Mamta loyalist claim that the rebel MPs leaving the party cleanses it, but a the TMC party is facing a situation of civil war. The party faces double crisis, one at the Bengal Legislative Assembly and another at the General Assembly. The Legislative Assembly rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banarjee consists of around 61 of the 80 TMC MLAs have not defected from TMC but have revolted against the leadership of the Abhisek Banarjee, nephew of Mamta and claimed the Leader of Opposition office. While the other faction led by Kakoli Dastidar along with a group of 20-28 MPs are planning to shift allegiance to the NDA, a recurring theme from Maharashtra. While this does not directly imply a collapse, but signifies a significantly diminished TMC ahead on the 2028 General Assembly election.