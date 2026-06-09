/Who is Karim Khan? ICC chief prosecutor suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations

The International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan is facing allegations of sexual misconduct with a female aide. He has been suspended following an extensive disciplinary review, and was announced on Monday night by the Bureau of the Assembly of States Parties (ASP), the court's executive oversight body. But the decision and related documentation will remain confidential, the NYT cited anonymous sources to suggest that a majority of the bureau members had found that Mr Khan had committed serious misconduct.

Who is Karim Khan? What are the allegations?

Karim Khan is a prominent British lawyer and King's Counsel. 56-year old Khan began his career as a domestic prosecutor in the United Kingdom before transitioning into the field of international criminal law. He had spent nearly three decades specialising in international criminal law and human rights. He is best known for seeking arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli top officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior Hamas leaders.

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The allegations against Khan stem from one of his female aides in her late-30s, who had accused Khan of engaging in coercive and non-consensual sexual behaviour for an extended period between 2023 and 2024. According to AP, which cites whistleblower documents, Khan spotted the woman in another department and moved her to his office. She was asked to accompany him on private trips, where Khan reportedly “sexually touched her” and engaged in other non-consensual behaviour.

What will happen to Karim Khan?

The Bureau said that the decision was taken based "on the report of an investigation undertaken by the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), the underlying evidence, the advice of an ad hoc Panel of judicial experts, and written submissions." In a statement, the Bureau said that the decision does not indicate the “final outcome”. Khan had already been placed on voluntary leave. The claims were brought in by a woman who was working under Khan at the court’s headquarters in The Hague.

A final decision on Khan's fate is now up to the Assembly of States Parties, which will hold a special session to decide whether Khan can retain his job at the global court. To permanently remove Khan, a secret ballot will be held among the 125 member states, out of which a simple majority of 63 countries is required to permanently oust him. If removed, Khan will retain the right to appeal before the International Labour Organisation.