/India's agri-export crisis- Mango, rice, spice, a bigger pattern of compliance failure

India's Agri-export is facing a crisis of compliance failure in the global market. Today, Nepal's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development has temporarily banned the imports after quarantine inspection, which reportedly found pesticide residues exceeding permissible safety limits in multiple consignments. This follows similar cancellations on Indian mangoes from Japan for the 2026 season, citing deficiencies in treatment and quality-control procedures at Indian facilities. The ban affected all wide Indian varieties, including Alphonso, Kesar, Chausa, Langra, and Banganapalli. In March, Japan's officials visited the facilities designated by Indian officials and claimed that it failed to meet the agreed conditions.

Bigger pattern of compliance failure

Earlier in May, China rejected Indian non-basmati rice consignments, alleging they contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs) despite the Modi Government claiming that no GM crop is grown in the country. According to a report by the Hindu Businessline, about 70 consignments of non-Basmati Rice have been rejected in 2026, while at least 200 containers are being voluntarily held back.

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According to data from the European Food Safety Authority, the EU Commission shows that over 365 products were rejected between May 1, 2024 and May 30, 2026, for the presence of pesticides and heavy metals, while around 50 were rejected for having traces of pathogens like Salmonella, Aflatoxin B1 and Ochratoxin A. While many others were rejected for environmental pollution, such as mineral oil contamination. Herbs and spices, fruits and vegetables, nuts, nut products and seeds, cereals and bakery products and dietic foods formed the majority of the products that were notified to have violated the presence of pesticides and heavy metals. This was after the 2024 high-profile recall of Indian spice globally and domestically due to contamination with cancer-causing pesticide ethylene oxide, Salmonella, and heavy metals.

The deeper problem

For the rice shipments to China, despite the Indian office of China Certification & Inspection Group inspecting and certifying the shipments, the shipments were rejected. Indian officials reportedly accused China of trying to spoil India's image. “The Chinese officials are not explaining the methodology for rejecting our consignments,” said Indian officials as reported by The Hindu. Traders allege that China is trying to undermine India's competitiveness in the global market, while other traders argue that China would build inventories in cases of prices being lower in order to gain leverage ahead of trade discussions.

However, the same argument can't be made for the European Union, which has been a natural importer of Indian agri-products. A look at the products flagged by the EU shows major compliance failure. Chlorpyrifos, a pesticide banned by 44 countries for being genotoxic, neurotoxic and carcinogenic, was found in 135 products, while ethylene oxide was found in 40 products, though the product is not even registered in India. While cadmium, lead, and mercury were also found in several products. These are materials that have mutagenic and carcinogenic compounds, possess the potential of DNA mutation and cause cancer.

“The Government of India is not investigating where the contamination is taking place. Every time the issue comes to the fore, the blame game starts, which ultimately ends with the blame placed on the farmers. However, farmers don’t use pesticides like ethylene oxide. It is the storage units that depend on the pesticide. But we don’t have a system where a product is checked at every stage,” said Narasimha Reddy Donthi as quoted by a report by Deccan Herald.'

While Japan is not the largest purchaser of the Indian mangoes. India produces nearly 28 million metric tonnes of mangoes annually — nearly 45–50% of global production and exports to over 150 countries. The reputational damage goes well beyond any single market. The crisis related to Indian agri-export is not a one-off isolated case. Japan had earlier imposed a ban on Indian mangoes in 1986 due to concerns over fruit fly infestation. The resumption in 2006 wasn't automatic; India had to overhaul its export infrastructure. India established Vapour Heat Treatment (VHT) facilities to comply with Japanese quarantine standards and facilitate mango exports. The restriction was lifted once India met phytosanitary requirements. Two decades later, these same facilities are failing to meet those same requirements.