/Indian-origin Canadian police officer Tarun Bali killed in line of duty, teen charged with murder

An Indian orgin Canadian Officer Tarun Bali, was killed in the line of duty, near the town of Hearst. He was run over by a vehicle during an investigation and was later announced dead. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested an 18-year-old for first-degree murder. The 18-year-old was charged with two counts of murder and flight from the scene.

The Ontario Provincial Police have released a statement expressing condolences at the death of Bali. In the statement, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique, said, "It is with deep sorrow that I confirm that OPP Provincial Constable Tarun Bali was killed in the line of duty this afternoon in Hearst."

"His courage and commitment to serving others will never be forgotten. As we grieve this immeasurable loss, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones, colleagues and the policing community."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to Carrique, the accused had escaped from a hospital where he was being assessed under the Mental Health Act. Officers were trying to apprehend him as he was trying to escape, allegedly hitting Bali with the vehicle. Bali was assigned to the Dufferin detachment in southern Ontario, where he had more than two years of service experience.

Federal Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, in a post on X, said, "It's easy to forget that every day, thousands of officers across our country put on their uniform and put their lives on the line to protect our communities."