/Pakistan Army Mi-17 Helicopter crashes near Muzaffarabad, all personnel on board dead

A Pakistan Army Aviation Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Muzaffarabad on Wednesday (June 10, 2026) shortly after take-off "due to a technical fault". During the incident, all personnel on board lost their lives, according to a report by Dawn, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). "All personnel on board embraced martyrdom. There were no survivors," the ISPR said in a statement.



In a statement, the ISPR said rescue and recovery teams were immediately dispatched to the crash site. "A board of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact technical cause of the accident," the military's media affairs wing stated, as per Dawn.



Pakistan's Chief of Defence Staff, Asim Munir, along with all ranks of the armed forces, expressed profound sorrow over the loss of lives and conveyed condolences to the families of those who died in the incident, the statement added. The exact cause of the crash remains unknown. According to Geo News, an investigation has been launched to identify the technical fault that may have triggered the accident.

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