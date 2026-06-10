US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Iran will now face the consequences for failing to reach an agreement with Washington and will ‘pay a price’ for it. In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Iran’s military had been “completely defeated” and that much of its naval and air power “doesn’t even exist anymore”. “Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!!,” he said.

He warned Tehran that it would “have to pay the price” for failing to reach a deal with Washington.

Trump said Iran’s military is “a complete and total mess” and the country has been weakened significantly.

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“Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore – they have been completely defeated,” Trump wrote.

The US president also accused Tehran of dragging on negotiations and said Tehran had missed the opportunity to secure a good agreement. “They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!” he said.

Trump also referred to Iran as “all talk and no action” and, referring to Tehran’s military losses, said, “The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!!”

Earlier, Iran had said that it was reviewing the future of negotiations with Washington after the US strikes on Iranian targets. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei accused the US of undermining diplomacy through “contradictory positions” and repeated violations of ceasefire understandings.

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The latest strikes by the US military on Iranian air defence and surveillance facilities came after Iran shot down an American Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.

Subsequently, Iran launched retaliatory attacks targeting American facilities in Jordan and Bahrain.

President Trump had been repeatedly maintaining that a comprehensive agreement with Iran is close. He claimed several times that talks were heading for a breakthrough.