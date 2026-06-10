/Anti-immigration riots erupt in Belfast after Sudanese asylum seeker charged in stabbing: What's happening? | VIDEO

Anti-immigration riots broke out in Belfast in Northern Ireland on Tuesday (June 10) after a local man was brutally attacked with a knife allegedly by a Sudanese man. Terrifying visuals emerged from the streets of Belfast as locals attacked immigrants, torched vehicles and set homes on fire. A Middle Eastern supermarket was also set on fire.

What we know about the knife attack?

A man in his 40s, identified as Stephen Ogilvie, was stabbed in a violent attack on Kinnaird Avenue in north Belfast around 10:30 p.m. on Monday (June 8). He suffered significant injuries to his face, neck, back, and eyes and remains in hospital. Soon after, police charged a 30-year-old Sudanese man has been charged with attempted murder. He is due to appear in court on Wednesday. The incident took place on Belfast's Shankill Road in broad daylight. A video of the incident was recorded and shared on social media, igniting anger among global far-right figures. In the video, the man is appearing to behead the victim. Among them was British far-right figure James Robinson, who posted the video on X and called on local far-right groups to protest. Elon Musk also amplified the video, reposting it alongside a list of locations in the city where the protests were slated to take place. This prompted protests against immigrants, which turned violent.

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What we know about the victim?

According to reports, the victim was Stephen Oglivie, 44-year-old Belfast resident. He lived on the first floor of a nearby apartment. “He’s lived here for around a year and a half and has been a bit of a nuisance, but what’s happened to him is absolutely horrendous and I’d never wish that on anybody,” the 70-year-old neighbour said. Northern Ireland's Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson has declared the situation after the stabbing as a “critical incident.”

What we know about the riots?