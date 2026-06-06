/Trump's immigration curbs on 39 countries struck down: Is it good news for Indians? WION Decodes

US President Donald Trump's administration curbs immigration following last year's shooting of members of the National Guard by an Afghan immigrant has been struck down by a federal court. District Judge John McConnell said the restrictions on processing of asylum, work permit, green card and citizen applications from nationals of 39 African, Asian, Latin American and Middle Eastern countries were unlawful. The curbs were imposed after the November 26, 2025 shooting in Washington of two National Guard soldiers by an Afghan man who immigrated to the US following the Taliban takeover in Kabul. One of the National Guard members was killed in the attack. The administration also began mass deportations after the incident.

Even as the judgement is not directly related to India, here's how Indians will be impacted:

Indirect implications for India

Analysts say that Indian citizens are not directly affected by this US court ruling because India was never part of the list of 39 countries targeted by Trump's immigration restrictions. The judgement mainly helps applicants from those countries whose visa, green card, asylum, and citizenship processes were paused. However, there are some indirect implications for India as the country faces several other immigration related issues in America. “It is largely symbolic but it brings hope for us,” Jennifer D'Souza from Mumbai, who currently in in US on student visa says. She adds that the Trump administration will only expand its immigration curbs if such verdict do not act as a roadblock. She also said that H-1B workers and students are dealing with excessive anxiety because of Trump administration's immigration policies. “It is uncertain…They will do things whenever they want to," D'Souza claims.

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