/Sweden’s Saab in ‘continuous’ talks with India for Gripen E fighter jets

New Delhi: Sweden’s Saab has confirmed it is engaged in “continuous” discussions with India over a proposal to supply its advanced Gripen E-series multi-role fighter jets, as New Delhi seeks to modernise its air force while advancing self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Company officials, speaking to WION, described the proposal as one of the most ambitious on the table, built around deep technology transfer, artificial intelligence integration, and a comprehensive “Produce, Maintain, Design and Upgrade in India” framework. Terming the Gripen E “the most advanced fighter” in its class, Saab says the first aircraft could be delivered within three years of the contract signing.

The Gripen, a lightweight, agile single-engine jet, is already proven in service with several nations. It equips the air forces of Sweden, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Brazil, Thailand and South Africa. Colombia has also placed orders for the aircraft. Saab’s emphasis on local design, production and upgrade capability aligns with the government’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) initiative. While no contract has been signed, any eventual deal could likely involve local manufacturing which could potentially establish India as a regional hub for Gripen-related activities in the region.

Saab officials remain confident, pointing to the jet’s advanced sensor suite, electronic warfare systems and AI-driven capabilities as key advantages in a highly competitive global market. The renewed push comes against the backdrop of strengthening defence ties between the two countries.

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During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sweden last month, Swedish Gripen fighters escorted his aircraft as it entered the Swedish airspace, a striking visual display of capability. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, speaking to WION’s Sidhant Sibal had described the gesture as a natural expression of national pride. “We produce our own fighter jets, we are eager to show them, and since they are extremely good at meeting incoming aircraft. I think that was a good sign,” he said. When asked whether the demonstration had impressed the Indian side, Kristersson replied cautiously: “We always show our capabilities in a friendly manner.” The flypast was widely interpreted as a subtle signal of Sweden’s defence export ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region.

Defence-industrial cooperation between India and Sweden has already moved beyond talks into concrete projects. In March 2024, Saab broke ground on its first Carl-Gustaf production facility outside Sweden in Jhajjar, Haryana. The plant will manufacture the latest M4 version of the iconic recoilless rifle for the Indian Armed Forces and supply components to users worldwide. India has operated the Carl-Gustaf system since 1976, making it one of the weapon’s longest-standing users. What began nearly five decades ago as a simple service agreement has evolved into a full manufacturing partnership.

Saab became the first global defence major to secure 100% foreign direct investment approval in India for the project, underlining New Delhi’s push to build domestic capabilities with trusted partners. The facility positions India as an important node in the global supply chain for one of the world’s most versatile shoulder-launched weapons.