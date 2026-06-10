/Trump says he may ‘keep going’ with strikes against Iran, target power plants and bridges

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is close to ordering more strikes on Iran and would target power plants and bridges after the Islamic republic’s attacks targeted American bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, reported Fox News.

Trump spoke to Trey Yingst of Fox News and said he “may keep going” with strikes, which he said would target power plants and bridges, because Iranian negotiators are “tapping the United States along”. The president indicated that the US could intensify its military campaign if diplomatic efforts continue to stall.

“I may keep going,” Trump said. “They had a chance to sign a deal and survive.”

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Trump’s remark fuels the fear of the conflict escalating further and spilling over to a wider region.

Hostilities reignited between Washington and Tehran after Iranian forces brought down an American Apache military helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday evening with an attack drone.

President Trump on Tuesday ordered retaliatory strikes, following which Iran responded early Wednesday by firing missiles at US military installations across the Gulf, though there were no reports of any weapons impacting the sites.

‘Iranian drone got lodged inside Apache helicopter’

During the interaction, President Trump also told Fox News that the US Apache helicopter crash near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday was caused by an Iranian drone that got lodged in between the Army aircraft’s two crew members.

The Apache was flying low when the drone got lodged in the gunship without exploding, reported Fox News, quoting Trump in a phone call with reporter Trey Yingst on Wednesday.

The Iranian drone got lodged between the two pilots and was on fire but didn’t explode.

The pilots then brought the helicopter down, and the drone along with it, according to the account.

On Tuesday, US Central Command said it had launched “self-defence strikes” on Iranian targets at 20 locations, hitting air defence and radars. The strikes triggered retaliatory fire by Iran targeting US military installations across the Persian Gulf.