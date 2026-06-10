/Bill Gates faces Congress: What he may reveal about Jeffrey Epstein under oath

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates will appear before the US congressional panel investigating Jeffrey Epstein and his associates on Wednesday in local time. For the first time, Gates is appearing before the House Oversight Committee to answer questions about his relationship with the disgraced sex trafficker and financier, Jeffrey Epstein. The billionaire is appearing voluntarily and seems to welcome the opportunity to divulge details under oath. He previously, in February, apologised to staff at the Gates Foundation for his ties to Epstein, which he said lasted from 2011 through 2014. "I was foolish to spend time with him. I was one of many people who regretted ever knowing him," said Gates.

Gates and his affair with a Russian woman

A 2013 email from Epstein to himself containing unverified allegations that Gates had extramarital "sex with Russian girls", and contacted sexually transmitted disease. He attempted to secretly medicate his then-wife, doubting he might have transmitted it to her, according to unverified draft emails. Gates Foundation spokesperson categorically denied those claims, saying that “absolutely absurd and completely false”. The Wall Street Journal in February reported that he “did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist” who he met through business activities.

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Gates denied knowledge of any of Epstein's illegal activities

Gates has previously denied having information about any of the illegal activities. In an interview, he suggested that he exercised poor judgment in meeting Epstein. Gates had been pictured on several occasions, according to the DOJ release, even in his private jet. Further, the scale of Epstein's crime and network makes it almost impossible to get those activities unnoticed. Gates claimed that he had ties with Epstein from 2011; by that time, Epstein was already a convicted sex offender. Gates also claimed that his contact lasted till 2014, but the DOJ released documents show that Epstein was communicating with an apparent adviser to Gates, seeking to pitch the billionaire on a donor-advised fund, a tax-deductible charitable vehicle that Epstein wanted to operate.His advisor told Epstein that Gates “loves him,” but his wife won't allow him.

Bill Gates becomes the latest to be called upon by the House Oversight Committee after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, former Attorney General Pam Bondi, billionaire Les Wexner and Leon Black.