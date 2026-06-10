/Trump says US going to hit Iran ‘very hard again today,’ reiterates he wants a deal

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the US will hit Iran “very hard” again today in the wake of the downing of an American Apache helicopter ⁠in the ⁠Strait of Hormuz. “Well, we’re going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard,” Trump said while talking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

“We hit them hard yesterday and we’re going to hit them again hard today... And we’ll see what happens with the deal. We were really close to a deal — but they keep tapping us along. They keep playing us for suckers because you know what? They dealt with some very stupid Presidents,” Trump said when asked what he meant when he wrote in a Truth Social post that Iran has to pay the price.

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Trump’s remarks came as an extension of an earlier warning, wherein he said that Iran was taking too long to negotiate the end of the war in the Middle East and that it would have to “pay the price” for the delay.

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, they’ve agreed to that. They have agreed to not having a nuclear weapon, all they have to do is sign the paper. I want peace for the world,” the president added.

Trump reiterates he wants a deal with Iran

Trump reiterated that he wants to reach a diplomatic deal with Iran despite the military action that has resumed.

“We want to deal that is meaningful. We want a deal that works. We don’t want to just have a Barack Hussein Obama deal, JCPOA, the worst deal that was a path to a nuclear,” Trump said about the Iranian nuclear deal negotiated under the Obama administration that Trump withdrew from in his first term.

‘Iran would be unwise to challenge US further: Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesay that Iran “would be unwise to challenge us further.”

“President Trump is seeking a deal, but not just a deal, a great deal on behalf of the American people, so that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon,” he told troops at the US military base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.

Oil prices spike to highest levels of the day

The price of oil spiked to the highest levels of the day after Trump said he planned to hit Iran again “very hard” today.

The price of US crude oil rose 3.5% to more than $91 per barrel. International Brent crude rose almost 3% to more than $94.

Meanwhile, stocks fell to their lowest levels of the day. The S&P 500 fell 1% and the Nasdaq fell 1.4%.