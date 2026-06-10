New Delhi: India has strongly condemned a US strike on a commercial tanker off the coast of Oman and summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires Jason Meeks to register its protest, amid growing concern over escalating attacks on shipping in the volatile region.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) handed over a demarche to Jason Meeks during a 30-minute meeting at its headquarters in New Delhi. The move follows an attack earlier on Wednesday on the Palau-flagged vessel Settebello, which had 24 Indian crew members on board.

“Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 3 Indians are reportedly missing,” the MEA said in a statement. “Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation.”

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The incident comes a day after a similar US strike on another tanker, the Marivex, also carrying an all-Indian crew, which was safely evacuated. Maritime sources link both vessels to Iran-related oil trade, with the US enforcing a blockade imposed in April amid heightened tensions in the Gulf.

In its strongest reaction yet, India voiced deep alarm over the pattern of incidents. “The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region,” the MEA stated.

“We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest.”

India, which relies heavily on energy imports through these routes, has repeatedly urged restraint as the broader West Asian conflict risks wider disruption to global trade. Omani authorities are leading rescue efforts, with the Indian embassy in Muscat actively involved.