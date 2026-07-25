/‘I have four children with her’: Elon Musk cites half-Indian partner while denying racism claims

Elon Musk has rejected allegations that he is racist, pointing to his half-Indian partner Shivon Zilis, their four children and the diversity of senior executives working across his companies.

During an interview with The Economist, the Tesla and SpaceX chief was confronted directly with the criticism: “People say that you’re a racist.” Musk responded by bringing up his family. “My partner is half-Indian. I have four children with her; one of them was named after a famous Indian physicist,” he said. “So I would say I’m not racist,” Musk added.

Who is Elon Musk’s half-Indian partner?

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Musk was referring to Shivon Zilis, a Canadian-born technology executive with Indian heritage.

Zilis joined Musk’s brain-computer interface company Neuralink in 2017 and has served in a senior role at the company. The couple have four children together. One of their sons carries the middle name Sekhar, in honour of Indian-American astrophysicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar. Chandrasekhar won the 1983 Nobel Prize in Physics for his groundbreaking work on the structure and evolution of stars.

Musk points to diversity at his companies

Musk also cited the workforce across his businesses while rejecting the racism allegations. “If you look at people that are employed at my companies, we have senior executives of all races,” Musk said. “I don’t think there is any racism there.” The billionaire was also questioned about whether he was anti-Muslim. Musk rejected that characterisation, saying his objection was to people entering a country with views or behaviour that conflict with its laws and accepted norms.

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