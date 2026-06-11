/US will receive a 'painful response': Tehran on Trump's threat of 'hitting Iran very hard'

Hours after Trump threatened to "hit Iran very hard today", Tehran responded by saying US will receive a "painful response'. The chairman of the National Security Committee in the Iranian Parliament, Ibrahim Azizi said Trump "will receive a stronger and more painful response."

He criticised Trump and called his threats illusions. Azizi also said that the US President 'has no real power cards' and there are no tangible benfits that American people are reaping out of the war.

"They are predictable because he has no real power cards. Trump has brought almost no achievements. He has incurred enormous costs without the American people reaping tangible benefits. Any miscalculated step will be met with a much more painful response than before. Trump's threats are illusions. He knows that any possible Iranian response could have unbearable consequences for him."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump threatens Iran

Earlier today Trump vowed to "hit Iran very hard". He also threatened to take Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points of Iran.

"The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America," he added.

Iran says Strait of Hormuz shut

Trump's threat came after Iran said that Strait of Hormuz - has been completely closed until further notice "due to the tensions caused by the aggression of the American forces".

Taking to X the Persian Gulf Strait Authority said, “Due to the tensions caused by the aggression of the American forces in the region and the announcement made last night by the Iranian armed forces, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice."