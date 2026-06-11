/‘Prioritise wisdom’: Saudi Arabia urges return to diplomacy under Pakistan and Qatar mediation

Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned overnight Iranian military attacks targeting Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait, warning that the escalating violence threatens to plunge the region into an uncontrollable conflict. In a decisive diplomatic intervention on Thursday (June 11), the Saudi Foreign Ministry called for an immediate ceasefire and urged all involved nations to return to the negotiating table. The Kingdom explicitly backed a joint mediation effort led by Pakistan and Qatar to broker an end to the widening Middle East war.

The overnight strikes marked a dangerous expansion of the theatre of war, drawing several Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members and neighbouring Jordan directly into the line of fire. In a formal statement, Riyadh expressed deep concern over the violation of sovereign airspace and territory, emphasising the urgent need to protect regional stability.

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"The Kingdom calls for maximum de-escalation and restraint," the Saudi Foreign Ministry statement read as quoted by news agency AFP. “We urge all parties to prioritise wisdom by returning to diplomatic efforts and resuming the constructive negotiations sponsored by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, along with the efforts of the State of Qatar.”

Saudi Arabia’s endorsement of Islamabad and Doha as central mediators highlights a coordinated Islamic and regional push to halt the hostilities. Both Pakistan and Qatar have maintained open lines of communication with Tehran and various Arab capitals, positioning them as uniquely qualified intermediaries in the highly polarised conflict.

Diplomatic sources indicate that the proposed mediation framework focuses on three immediate priorities:

An immediate cessation of hostilities and a freeze on cross-border missile and drone strikes.

The establishment of secure diplomatic channels to address the core grievances driving the current escalation.

Guarantees for the protection of international shipping lanes and sovereign airspace across West Asia.