/'Proud moment for every Indian': What was PM Modi's first social media post after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not reacted on the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan but he has been active on social media. While people expected another late-night Instagram video from him on Saturday (Jun 26), PM Modi did not share any video, instead he shared a post on X on Sat evening, approximately two hours after Pradhan resigned. He expressed that it is a proud moment for every Indian - but the post was about Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh being listed in UNESCO World Heritage List.

He noted that Sarnath has a close association with Lord Buddha, whose timeless message of wisdom, compassion and harmony inspires the world. PM Modi also highlighted that this recognition celebrates India’s profound civilisational and spiritual heritage. In a post on X, the Prime Minister shared: “A proud moment for every Indian! Delighted that Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.”

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CJP calls off protest

The CJP called off their protest after Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the ruling BJP government accepted its remaining demands following a third round of talks. Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh addressed a joint presser with CJP representatives Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das joint and agreed to provide financial aid to the families of students who died by suicide and ensured that no action would be taken against student protesters involved in the July 20 demonstration.

What Pradhan said in his resignation letter on Jul 25