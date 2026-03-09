/Indian among two killed after projectile hits residential area in Saudi Arabia

An Indian national was among two people killed after a military projectile struck a residential compound in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Kharj city on Sunday, according to Saudi authorities. The incident also left 12 people injured and caused material damage to the residential facility. In a statement shared on social media, the Saudi Civil Defence confirmed that emergency teams responded after the projectile fell on a residential location belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in the Al-Kharj Governorate.

“The official spokesperson for Civil Defense stated that Civil Defense responded to the fall of a military projectile on a residential location belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj Governorate,” the statement said.

Authorities confirmed that two people - an Indian and a Bangladeshi national - were killed in the strike. Twelve others, all Bangladeshi residents of the compound, sustained injuries and were provided medical assistance. The projectile impact also caused damage to buildings and surrounding infrastructure in the area.

Officials have not yet released the identities of the victims, and investigations into the incident are ongoing. Saudi authorities condemned the attack, stating that targeting civilian facilities constitutes a serious breach of international humanitarian law.

“The spokesperson stressed that attempts to target civilian facilities constitute a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, adding that the approved procedures in such cases have been implemented,” the statement added. The incident comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia following recent joint US-Israel strikes on Iran and the broader escalation of military exchanges in the region.

Meanwhile, India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, held a virtual interaction with representatives of the Indian community in the Kingdom to address safety concerns. During the meeting, the ambassador reassured Indian nationals that the embassy remains prepared to provide all necessary assistance if required. The Indian mission in Saudi Arabia also issued an advisory for its citizens to continue to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines and follow advisories issued by local authorities diligently.