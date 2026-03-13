/Pakistan assures 'full solidarity & support' to Saudi Arabia amid Middle East tensions

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a “restricted meeting” with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday after arriving in Jeddah, according to a post on X by the prime minister’s spokesperson for foreign media, Mosharraf Zaidi. The statement said the Pakistani premier assured Saudi Arabia of full solidarity and support during these difficult times, and both sides agreed to cooperate in promoting regional peace and stability.



Sharif’s visit comes as tensions escalate in the Middle East, where Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, are facing attacks from Iran. Tehran says the strikes are targeting US and Israeli-linked sites in response to large-scale and deadly operations by Israel.



The Zaidi’s statement shared by Zaidi said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir were also present during the meeting.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



“At the outset, the prime minister conveyed his respectful regards and best wishes to the custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and expressed profound appreciation for the kingdom’s longstanding support to Pakistan,” the statement read.

Shehbaz Sharif held a “restricted meeting” with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photograph: (X/@GovtofPakistan)

Shehbaz Sharif expresses full solidarity with Saudi Arabia

The statement further read that PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s “full solidarity and support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in these challenging times”.



Previously, state-run PTV News reported that Shehbaz Sharif was received at the Royal Terminal of Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport by Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, along with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq, Pakistan’s Consul General in Jeddah Syed Mustafa Rabani and other diplomatic officials.