/Iran FM Abbas Araghchi mocks US diplomacy; claims 'no nuclear weapons' deal failed because of American negotiators' 'technical ignorance'

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has lashed out at the Trump administration, claiming that a historic proposal to ensure "no nuclear weapons" was dismissed because US negotiators lacked the technical knowledge to understand it. In a post on X on Thursday (Mar 12), Araghchi argued that "factual knowledge matters," further asserting that the current surge in oil prices and trade tariffs, driven by the 13-day-old Iran War, is "crushing" American households while only enriching corporations.

Using a two-pronged "Case Study" approach, he portrayed US officials as technically incompetent and economically out of touch. This comes as oil remained above the benchmark $100 a barrel on Friday despite a record release of crude reserves and as the International Energy Agency warned that the Iran war could create "the largest supply disruption" in the industry's history.

What did Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi say?

In a post on X, the Iranian FM mocked the United States' failed diplomacy efforts. He noted that while Tehran had proposed a "NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS" deal, negotiations didn't make any headway "because US counterparts didn't grasp the technical details."

He also slammed America for trying to allegedly profit from the inflationary impact of volatile oil prices and high tariffs on other nations. "Americans won't ‘make money’ from surging oil prices and tariffs. They enrich corporations and crush households," wrote Araghchi.

