The Iranian Embassy in The Hague has posted a Disney-style video slamming US President Donald Trump for his recent rhetoric on the alleged US strike at the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab. Iran's video, which comes days after Iran posted the ghastly "Nobel Cannibal" cartoon portraying Trump as a monster, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing "Information War" between Tehran and Washington.

'Inside Out' Trump's brain: Here's what the video shows

Published on Thursday (Mar 12) by the Iranian Embassy in The Hague, The Netherlands, features an apparent AI-generated animation. The AI satire, made in the style of the popular Disney movie 'Inside Out', portrays Trump as a leader controlled by his "evil" internal impulses.

In the now viral video, Trump, who can be seen conducting a press conference where he exclaims, “We have no issue with civilians," prompting a female reporter to ask, “Why did you attack the Minab School?”. The scene shifts to the evil voices inside Trump's head, portrayed with monstrous figures, presumably greed, deceit, and malice, standing around a console labelled “Trump HQ”. The monsters start chanting “Go on, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie,” before pressing a button labelled “lie,” which has a memory orb titled “Epstein” lying next to it. The Trump character immediately changes the subject at the podium to a rambling tangent and insists, “We didn't hit the Minab School,” before claiming, “America doesn't have Tomahawk missiles at all.”

“We care deeply about the Iranian people,” says the Trump character as menacing music plays in the background, before the video ends with a black screen and the words “INSIDE OUT Epstein's Client."

Why did the Iranian Embassy link Trump to Epstein?

The AI-generated videos repeated Epstein mentions are an apparent reference to Donald Trump's publicly known friendship with sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Even as Trump continues to claim that he kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago resort and broke off ties with the disgraced financier years before he was found guilty of horrific sex crimes against young girls, the uproar over the notorious Epstein Files continues to dominate headlines.

Minab school attack: US vs Iran claims

On Feb 28, the first day of the US-Israel-Iran war, the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Iran's Minab was hit by a "double-tap" attack, i.e., two airstrikes over the course of a few minutes. According to Iran 168 young girls, most of them between the ages of seven and 12, were killed in the attack. This marked the most devastating death toll of the US-Israel-Iran war.

Initially, the attack was blamed on Israel, but later reports revealed that a Tomahawk cruise missile was used in the attack. Notably, only the US, the United Kingdom and Australia possess the missiles, with Japan and the Netherlands awaiting handover.

On Tuesday (Mar 9) POTUS Trump floated a theory that Iran itself possesses Tomahawk cruise missiles suspected in the attack. Speaking at his Doral resort in Florida, Trump denied US responsibility for the Feb 28 tragedy at the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab. He suggested that the missile could have been used by another nation, including Iran, while adding that the incident was still under investigation. "Tomahawk, which is one of the most powerful weapons around, is sold and used by other countries," said Trump.

“And whether it's Iran, who also has some Tomahawks, they wish they had more, but, whether it's Iran or somebody else, the fact that a Tomahawk -- a Tomahawk is very generic, it's sold to other countries. But that's being investigated right now,” he said.