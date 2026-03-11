/'Nobel Cannibal': Khamenei’s X account posts ghastly Trump cartoon after POTUS floats twisted Tomahawk theory on Minab school strike

Iran on Wednesday (Mar 10) stepped up its anti-Trump rhetoric with a cartoon of the US President Donald Trump grinning monstrously while standing amid a pile of bloodied school bags. The cartoon was posted by the X account of former Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (assasination confirmed March 1) along with a cryptic message that when translated from Persian to English simply reads "Nobel Cannibal". This comes amid reports that a American fired Tomahawk cruise missile was responsible for the death and destruction at the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab, on Feb 28, the first day of the ongoing Iran war. Here's all we know.

What does the ghastly Trump cartoon show?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The cartoon depicts US President Donald Trump as a monstrous figure with pointed teeth, holding a Nobel Peace Prize medal, with a background of scattered school backpacks and rubble from the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ school in Minab. It is black and white except for stark red blood splatters that seem to cover the school bags that lay at the US President's feet.

The Graphic illustration also has a caption written at the bottom of the image which emphasises the civilian toll of Operation Epic Fury. Labelling Trump a “pedophile and terrorist” it calls the alleged US strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab an “unprecedented crime in contemporary history”. It states that “168 innocent girls from an elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan Province, were martyred by a direct missile fired by the pedophile and terrorist American President Donald Trump.”

Trump's wild Tomahawk theory

Just a day earlier, POTUS Trump floated a theory that Iran itself possesses Tomahawk cruise missiles suspected in the attack. Speaking at his Doral resort in Florida, Trump denied US responsibility for the Feb 28 tragedy at the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab. He suggested that the missile could have been used by another nation, including Iran, while adding that the incident was still under investigation. "Tomahawk, which is one of the most powerful weapons around, is sold and used by other countries," said Trump.

“And whether it's Iran, who also has some Tomahawks, they wish they had more, but, whether it's Iran or somebody else, the fact that a Tomahawk -- a Tomahawk is very generic, it's sold to other countries. But that's being investigated right now,” he said. The attack reportedly killed at least 175 people, most of them aged 7 to 12 years. This marks the most devastating death toll of the US-Israel-Iran war.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.