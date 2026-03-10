/'Expel US & Israeli ambassadors': IRGC offers 'full freedom' in Strait of Hormuz to Arab, European nations on one condition

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday (Mar 10) announced that it will grant certain countries unrestricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz, but that this safe passage will be conditional. The IRGC said that only those Arab or European nations that expel Israeli and American ambassadors from their territory will be granted the right to transit through the strategic waterway, which accounts for roughly 20 per cent of the global oil supply passing through it daily. This comes as US President Donald Trump threatened to hit Iran ‘terror regime’ with a much larger attack if Tehran tries to blocks supplies of oil.

Iran will give 'full right and freedom' but...

According to a report by Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, the IRGC said that only those countries that sever diplomatic ties with both Israel and the United States will have the "full right and freedom" to transit the strategic waterway.

This comes amid the Iran war, as oil prices soared to over $100 per barrel because of multiple reasons, including the near shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz and a slowdown in oil production in the Middle East.

Will Trump remove some sanctions on oil?

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to hit Iran with a much larger attack if Tehran blocks supplies of oil. "I will not allow a terrorist regime to hold the world hostage and attempt to stop the globe's oil supply. And if Iran does anything to do that, they'll get hit at a much, much harder level," Trump said at a news conference in Florida.

In a separate statement, the POTUS also announced that he will waive some sanctions on oil due to market turmoil. "We're also waiving certain oil-related sanctions to reduce prices," he told reporters after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and as he mentioned Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We're going to take those sanctions off till this straightens out."



Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.