/'QUADRUPLE PRODUCTION': Trump reveals secret 3-month head start on 'exquisite class' weapon production to fuel Operation Epic Fury

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Mar 6) claimed that major US defence companies have agreed to quadruple production of ‘exquisite’ advanced weapons, amid the ongoing war between the US, Israel, and Iran. Taking to Truth Social on the seventh day of his war against Tehran, the POTUS wrote, "The largest US Defense Manufacturing Companies" have "agreed to quadruple Production of the 'Exquisite Class' Weaponry." Here's what it means for the war in West Asia.

'Exquisite Class' Weaponry'

The US president said that he had a “very good meeting” with the biggest US Defense Manufacturing Companies and that Production and Production Schedules were discussed. The companies he met, as per the post, are BAE Systems, Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace, L3Harris Missile Solutions, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon.

“They have agreed to quadruple production of the “Exquisite Class” weaponry in that we want to reach, as rapidly as possible, the highest levels of quantity,” he said. The term 'Exquisite Class Weaponry' apparently refers to advanced, high-precision military hardware. Trump said that the expansion actually began three months before the meeting, i.e., three months before the US and Israel launched joint "preemptive" strikes against Iran under what Washington calls Operation Epic Fury and Tel Aviv refers to as Operation Lion's Roar.

What is 'Exquisite Class' Weaponry?

In the 2026 defence landscape, this refers to high-tier systems such as the LRASM (Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles), hypersonic glide vehicles, and Next-Gen Interceptors used to counter Iranian saturation strikes.

How much ammo does the US have to fight a war against Iran?

Amid reports and warnings from high-level military officials about the US's depleting ammunition stockpiles, Trump once again insisted that the nation has “virtually unlimited supply” of Medium and Upper Medium Grade Munitions. These, he said, were used in Washington's recent offensives against Iran and Venezuela.