Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /'QUADRUPLE PRODUCTION': Trump reveals secret 3-month head start on 'exquisite class' weapon production to fuel Operation Epic Fury

'QUADRUPLE PRODUCTION': Trump reveals secret 3-month head start on 'exquisite class' weapon production to fuel Operation Epic Fury

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Mar 07, 2026, 06:55 IST | Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 06:57 IST
'QUADRUPLE PRODUCTION': Trump reveals secret 3-month head start on 'exquisite class' weapon production to fuel Operation Epic Fury

US President Donald Trump Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Story highlights

What is “exquisite class” weaponry and why does it matter in the Iran war?

Donald Trump says top defence firms like Lockheed Martin and Boeing will quadruple production of advanced weapons. How could this change the battlefield? Scroll down to read more.

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Mar 6) claimed that major US defence companies have agreed to quadruple production of ‘exquisite’ advanced weapons, amid the ongoing war between the US, Israel, and Iran. Taking to Truth Social on the seventh day of his war against Tehran, the POTUS wrote, "The largest US Defense Manufacturing Companies" have "agreed to quadruple Production of the 'Exquisite Class' Weaponry." Here's what it means for the war in West Asia.

Also read | US investigation admits America may be responsible for devastating school strike that killed over 150 Iranian girls

'Exquisite Class' Weaponry'

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The US president said that he had a “very good meeting” with the biggest US Defense Manufacturing Companies and that Production and Production Schedules were discussed. The companies he met, as per the post, are BAE Systems, Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace, L3Harris Missile Solutions, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon.

“They have agreed to quadruple production of the “Exquisite Class” weaponry in that we want to reach, as rapidly as possible, the highest levels of quantity,” he said. The term 'Exquisite Class Weaponry' apparently refers to advanced, high-precision military hardware. Trump said that the expansion actually began three months before the meeting, i.e., three months before the US and Israel launched joint "preemptive" strikes against Iran under what Washington calls Operation Epic Fury and Tel Aviv refers to as Operation Lion's Roar.

Also read | 'It's a question of time': Trump vows to turn US focus to THIS neighbour once Iran war is 'finished'

What is 'Exquisite Class' Weaponry?

In the 2026 defence landscape, this refers to high-tier systems such as the LRASM (Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles), hypersonic glide vehicles, and Next-Gen Interceptors used to counter Iranian saturation strikes.

How much ammo does the US have to fight a war against Iran?

Amid reports and warnings from high-level military officials about the US's depleting ammunition stockpiles, Trump once again insisted that the nation has “virtually unlimited supply” of Medium and Upper Medium Grade Munitions. These, he said, were used in Washington's recent offensives against Iran and Venezuela.

Trending Stories

Even as he flaunted the “virtually unlimited” supplies, he said that America has “also increased Orders at these levels” and claimed that “States all over the Country are bidding for these new plants”. He also noted that he would meet the CEOs of the defence firms again in two months.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

Trending Topics