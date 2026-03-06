/America’s deadliest war crime? Investigation finds US likely responsible for devastating school strike that killed 150 Iranian girls

An internal Pentagon investigation has revealed that US forces may have carried out the February 28 strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' school in Iran's Minab, which killed 150 children. The early findings directly contradict White House claims blaming Tehran. Here's all you need to know.
US military investigators believe American forces may have been responsible for a strike that hit a girls’ school in southern Iran over the weekend. This comes as the White House insisted that the devastating attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab, which claimed the lives of more than 150 children, injuring dozens more, was carried out by Iran.
According to a Reuters report citing two US officials, the investigation is still underway, and no conclusion has been reached. They told the publication that early assessments suggest the strike likely involved US forces. They further cautioned that the inquiry is ongoing and new evidence could still point elsewhere.
On Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the US was investigating the incident.
For now, many details remain unclear. Investigators have not confirmed what type of weapon was used, who authorised the strike or why the school may have been targeted.
The school in Minab was hit on February 28th, the day one of coordinated US and Israeli strikes across Iran. According to Iran's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, the attack killed 150 students. Bahreini had raised the issue with UN human rights chief Volker Turk in a March 1 letter, calling the attack "unjustifiable" and "criminal".
The United States Department of Defense, when asked about American involvement in the attack on an Iranian girls' school, referred questions to the United States Central Command, reported Reuters.
Centcom spokesperson Capt. Timothy Hawkins said, "It would be inappropriate to comment given the incident is under investigation".
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier claimed that the Iranian regime was behind the tragic attack. "While the Department of War is currently investigating this matter, the Iranian regime targets civilians and children, not the United States of America," she said.
Marco Rubio told reporters earlier this week that the United States would not intentionally strike a school and said any confirmed US role would be investigated by the Pentagon. "The Department of War would be investigating that if that was our strike, and I would refer your question to them," he said.
The United Nations Human Rights Office has urged a full investigation into the incident. Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said, "The onus is on the forces that carried out the attack to investigate it."
Iranian state television aired images of funeral processions for the victims. Small coffins draped in Iranian flags were carried through crowds before being taken to burial sites.
Under international humanitarian law, deliberately targeting schools, hospitals, or other civilian facilities could constitute a war crime. If US involvement is confirmed, the incident could become one of the deadliest civilian casualty events linked to American military operations in the Middle East in recent decades.