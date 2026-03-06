Days after threatening a "friendly takeover" of Cuba, US President on Thursday (Mar 5) ominously announced that he had an unspecified project in mind for the Caribbean island already facing a US energy blockade. This comes as the United States, for the sixth day, continues to be engaged in a conflict against Iran alongside Israel.

When will the US target Cuba?

Speaking at a White House reception, Trump revealed that his plans for Cuba will be executed after the US finishes with the Iran war. "We want to fix, finish this one first, but that will be just a question of time before you and a lot of unbelievable people are going to be going back to Cuba," he said.

Previously, on Friday (Feb 27) Trump floated the idea of a "friendly takeover" of another neighbouring country. While leaving for Texas, the "America First" POTUS suggested that the US could take over Cuba, a Caribbean Island nation which is facing its worst economic collapse in years. Trump's alarming statement comes almost two months after the US carried out an operation codenamed Operation Absolute Resolve, which resulted in the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

'A place called Cuba'

Turning to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, Trump cryptically added, "You've been doing a fantastic job on a place called Cuba".

Cuba, a communist-ruled island nation, has seen its fuel stocks plunge in recent days. Following the US Capture of Venezuela's president, Maduro, Cuba suffered a severe humanitarian and energy crisis.

Maduro's capture severed the island nation's primary economic and strategic lifeline. Cuba depended on Venezuela for roughly one-third of its fuel needs, but the nation has now been plagued by widespread power blackouts lasting up to 20 hours a day. According to reports, the island nation faces the threat of a potential total blackout by late February 2026.

The US, meanwhile, has implemented a naval blockade and has threatened sanctions on other suppliers like Mexico, which is further contributing to an exhaustion of Cuba's fuel supplies.