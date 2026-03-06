Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's account on Friday (Mar 6) posted a cryptic message along with a picture of a missile, raising concerns over what it means or the ongoing war between the United States, Israel and Iran. The caption simply reads: “Khorramshahr moments are on the horizon...” But what does it mean?

With the March 1 assassination of Supreme Leader Khamenei confirmed, who is currently operating his account? Khamenei was killed in joint strikes that also claimed the lives of multiple high-ranking Iranian figures. Here's all you need to know.

Does the post say anything else?

Yes, the image carries text in Persian which, when translated to English, reads: “Made by the hands of young Iranians... it was able to penetrate deep into some of the important centres of the Zionist regime and destroy them. These missiles were made by young Iranians... This is the making of young Iranians, this is the identity card of young Iranians.”

What is Khorramshahr?

Khorramshahr, named after the city of Khorramshahr in Iran, is a medium-range ballistic missile that was tested by Iran in January 2017. With a range between 1,000 and 2,000 km, it can carry a 1,800 kg warhead and is 13 m in length.

Just a day earlier, on Thursday (Mar 5), the Iran's Revolutionary Guards had confirmed that the missile was used to target Israel's Ben Gurion airport and an air force base in the area.

"The heavy Khorramshahr-4 missiles carrying one-tonne warheads were launched at dawn today ... toward the heart of Tel Aviv, Ben Gurion airport and the base of the Israeli air force's 27th squadron located at the airport," the Guards said in a statement carried by Tasnim news agency.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.