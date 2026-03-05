/Fact-check: Is United States using Indian naval bases to attack Iran under Operation Epic Fury?

As the war in West Asia rages on, US media reports claimed that India has allowed the United States permission to use its naval bases to attack Iran amidst the ongoing Iran-US conflict. Rubbishing the claims, India's Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday (Mar 4) said that the reports were "baseless and fabricated". Here's all you need to know.

What did the US reports claim?

During an interview with a US-based channel, One America News Network, former US Army Colonel Douglas MacGregor claimed that the US was using Indian ports to launch its attack against Iran under Operation Epic Fury.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"All of our bases have been destroyed. Our harbour installations are destroyed. We are actually having to fall back on India and Indian ports, which is less than ideal; that is what the navy says," Macgregor told One America News Network.

However, the MEA in a post on X said that claims about the US using Indian ports were "fake and false". The ministry further cautioned against "such baseless and fabricated comments". Also posting the fact check on the PIBFactCheck page, India reiterated that "This claim is #FAKE".

US-Israel-Iran war

Thursday (Mar 5) marks the sixth day of the war between the US, Israel, and Iran. The ongoing conflict in West Asia began on February 28 after the US and Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on Iran. On March 1, US President Donald Trump confirmed that the joint operation referred to as Operation Lion’s Roar by Israel, and Operation Epic Fury by Washington, had assassinated Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

India has meanwhile expressed "deep concern" at the conflict in the Middle East, urging all sides to "exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians".