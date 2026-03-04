US President Donald Trump is considering whether to support armed groups inside Iran to overthrow Iran's ruling establishment, though no final decision has been made, suggest reports. This comes, as Iranian media reported that Iran's Assembly of Experts has elected Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of former Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the country's Supreme Leader.

Trump to back militias against Iran?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Trump is considering whether to support armed groups seeking to overthrow Iran’s ruling establishment. Citing US officials, the report said the administration is weighing the possibility of providing assistance such as arms, training, or intelligence to anti-regime militias.

For now, the idea remains under discussion within the White House. Officials stressed that the president has not signed off on any plan. The debate comes as Washington continues military operations against Tehran following recent strikes that targeted key figures in Iran’s leadership.

Also read | Pentagon identifies four soldiers killed in Kuwait attack: All we know

Trump wants 'somebody from within'

Trump has already spoken to "many regional partners," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the publication. However, as per the report, Trump is yet to decide on what type of help the US would provide. As per Axios, Trump has spoken to the leaders of Masoud Barzani and Bafel Talabani, the two main Kurdish factions in Iraq.

Previously, speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Trump said he would prefer "somebody from within" to be Iran's next leader. However, he added that, "Most of the people we had in mind are dead," referring to senior Iranian figures killed during the recent escalation.

The ‘Venezuela model’